NDC Vice Presidential Candidate Donates to Support Surgery of Boy with Heart Condition

The Vice Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, made a generous contribution on Thursday, donating $7,500 to cover the cost of surgery for three-year-old Patnam Kantam, who is suffering from a congenital heart defect.

In addition to the surgery fee, Professor Opoku-Agyemang also provided GHC 5,000 to assist with the boy’s post-surgery care and general upkeep. Patnam has been receiving treatment at the National Cardiothoracic Centre of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after being diagnosed with a hole in his heart. His family had been struggling to raise the necessary funds for the critical operation.

During a visit to the hospital, Professor Opoku-Agyemang presented the donation to the family, expressing hope that the surgery would be successful and provide the young boy with a chance at a healthier future. She also took the opportunity to commend the staff at the National Cardiothoracic Centre for their professionalism and dedication to patient care.

“I just want to express my appreciation for the care you have given him and so many others in different circumstances. I feel privileged to have been able to provide the support necessary in this instance,” she said.

Dr. Kow Entsua-Mensah, Director of the National Cardiothoracic Centre, praised Professor Opoku-Agyemang for not only covering the surgery costs but also for personally visiting the hospital to offer her support. “Many would simply send a cheque, but you took the time to visit the child, the parents, and the staff. This is a significant gesture that shows your deep care for children in our country,” he said.

Dr. Entsua-Mensah assured the family that Patnam would be scheduled for surgery in the near future to repair the hole in his heart.

The boy’s father, Mr. Abdul Majeed Kantam, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Professor Opoku-Agyemang for her timely intervention and support, praying for God’s blessings upon her life.