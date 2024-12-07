NDC Vice-Presidential Candidate Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang Casts Vote in Ghana’s 2024 General Elections

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the vice-presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has exercised her right to vote in the 2024 general elections.
The former Education Minister cast her ballot at the M.A. JHS A polling station in Komenda, in what is seen as a significant moment in the election process.
Her participation comes as part of the nationwide voting, as Ghanaians head to the polls to select their next president and parliamentary representatives.
