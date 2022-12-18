NDC Volta Congratulates Newly Elected National Executives

The Volta NDC wishes to extend their fondest felicitations to the National Chairman of the Party, Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketia and the other National Executives who were democratically elected at the 10th National Delegates Congress held in Accra yesterday, Saturday 17th December, 2022.

We highly commend the National Organizing Planning Committee, ably chaired by Hon. Alex Segbefia and the entire membership of the Party for the peaceful manner in which this year’s Congress was organized to elect National Executives who are clothed with the legitimacy to steer the affairs of the Party for the next four years.

As usual, the NDC has once again demonstrated to Ghanaians and the entire world that we are a true embodiment of democracy, and as such, more than capable and ready to take over the governance of our beloved nation in January 2025.

It is worth noting and understanding by the rank and file of the Party that the just ended National Delegates Conference is not about winners or losers, but the paramount object of victory for the NDC come 2024. Hence, in the spirit of sportsmanship and comradeship, we firmly urge both winners and losers to rally together in the spirit of unity and cooperation behind the newly elected National Executives to work assiduously towards achieving victory in the 2024 Elections.

The Volta NDC also congratulates Hon.Fifii Fiavi Kwetey for occupying the position of the General Secretary and other sons and daughters of the land, for striving to get included in the league of the newly elected.

We equally congratulate other aspirants from the region for putting themselves up for the contest of various positions but could not sail through. We implore them not to despair, for there are better days ahead.

We once again want to urge the elected Executives to work in unity to ensure that this despotic NPP Government is shown the exit so the NDC can adequately deliver the socio-economic transformation that our dear Country badly needs in order to inspire hope among Ghanaians, and lift them from the draconian economic doldrums that the NPP government has driven us into.

Signed

Mr. Mawutor Agbavitor

Volta Regional Chairman