Analysis of data on Presidential election results from 1992 to 2016 reveals that the NDC has been losing votes in Ashanti Region and their stronghold, Volta Region, according to the Governance Research Bureau.

A statement issued in Accra by the Bureau said in the Volta Region, the NDC votes declined from 93.24 to 80.97 per cent, while votes in Ashanti Region reduced over the years from 32.87 per cent to 23.32 per cent.

Dr. Ezekiel Nortey, a Resource Person of the Bureau, said during the same period, the NPP had been doing well in the Volta Region beginning with a paltry 3.61 per cent of the votes in 1992 and increasing them to 17.38 per cent in 2016.

The Senior Lecturer in Statistics and Actuarial Science at the University of Ghana said the NPP had been consolidating their grip on the Ashanti Region, adding, that from recording 60.54 per cent of the votes in 1992, the party’s share shot up to 75.98 per cent in 2016.

Assigning reasons for the NPPs performance in the Volta Region, Dr. Kwame Asah Asante, also of the Bureau, attributed it to voters in the region perceiving the party as capable of improving their economic wellbeing and voting for them in the election.

Dr. Asante, who is a Senior Lecturer in Political Science at the University said some voters in the Volta Region might have revised their long-held negative perception about the NPP giving way to an objective assessment of the party and exercising their preference in their favour.

On the NDCs continuous loss of votes in the Ashanti Region, he observed that the NPP had been consolidating their support with better performance which enabled them to win in New Edubiase, as well as doing well in their opponents enclaves in the region.