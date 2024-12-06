NDC Vows to Complete Stalled Infrastructure Projects in Western Region if Elected

Dr. George Sipa-Adjah Yankey, former CEO of Ghana National Gas Company and ex-Minister of Health, has pledged that an incoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) government will complete stalled infrastructure projects in the Western Region within two years.

Speaking at a media engagement, Yankey emphasized that the NDC has a proven track record of delivering major projects on time, citing the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant, which was completed ahead of schedule. He questioned the prolonged delays in simpler projects such as interchanges, roads, and bridges under the current administration, asserting that the NDC’s leadership would manage these with greater efficiency.

“We have a proven record of completing projects efficiently,” Yankey stated. “The Atuabo Gas Plant, which was expected to take four years, was completed in just three. So why are basic projects like roads taking over four years?”

He called on voters in key constituencies, including Takoradi, Sekondi, and Essikado, to support the NDC and bring an end to what he described as the NPP’s failure to secure international funding for projects due to its lack of credibility.

Yankey also warned that the Western Region’s poor road conditions would persist if the NPP remained in power. “It’s time for a change,” he said. “We will deliver the progress this region deserves.”

Additionally, Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah, NDC parliamentary candidate for Essikado, accused poor leadership of stifling the region’s potential despite its wealth of natural resources. She lamented the decline of the region, which is rich in gold, cocoa, timber, bauxite, and oil, and compared it to Johannesburg, which, she noted, has seen more development despite its reliance on gold alone.

“The Western Region has all the resources, but it’s not developed,” Ayensu-Danquah said. “It’s time for us to demand better leadership.”

As the December 7 elections approach, both Yankey and Ayensu-Danquah are urging voters in the region to opt for a government that promises to bring meaningful change and development to the Western Region.