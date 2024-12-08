NDC Vows to Ensure Peaceful Elections and Calls for Timely Declaration of Results

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining peace and order at the various collation centers during the ongoing election process, urging all party agents to respect the electoral procedures.

Addressing the media on Sunday night, the General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, emphasized that the party has given clear instructions to its agents at collation centers to adhere strictly to the rules and ensure that no violence occurs during the collation process. This statement came in response to allegations made by the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who accused NDC supporters of instigating violence at various collation centers.

“We are not interested in causing any disruption or violence. We want our landslide victory to be peaceful and free of any incidents,” Kwetey said. He reassured Ghanaians that the NDC was committed to upholding the integrity of the electoral process.

Kwetey also hinted that President-elect John Dramani Mahama is likely to address the nation on Monday, December 9, once the results are officially declared. While the full results are yet to be announced, the NDC claims to have secured 185 parliamentary seats out of the 276 constituencies.

In response to the NPP’s earlier remarks regarding a “consolatory note” from Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NDC spokesperson remarked, “When a tsunami hits, there’s little you can do; in fact, there’s nothing you can do.”

The party further called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to expedite the declaration of the election results to allow President-elect Mahama to formally address the nation and begin the transition of power. The NDC urged the EC to avoid any unnecessary delays and ensure that the will of the people is swiftly recognized.