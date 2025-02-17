NDC Vows to Pursue Corruption Cases Against Past and Present Officials

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, National Chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), has reaffirmed the government’s resolve to hold officials from the previous Akufo-Addo administration accountable for alleged corruption.

Speaking in a widely circulated video on X (formerly Twitter), Nketia emphasized that no individual, whether from the past or present government, would evade justice if implicated in corrupt practices.

Nketia’s remarks underscore the NDC’s campaign promise to prioritize accountability, a key message that resonated with voters during the 2024 elections. He specifically addressed the case of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, who has been declared a fugitive by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP). Ofori-Atta is wanted for questioning in connection with several high-profile investigations, including the controversial SML deal and the National Cathedral project.

“Wherever Ken Ofori-Atta is hiding, we will find him by all means,” Nketia declared. “He must avail himself for questioning on multiple cases. All former officials implicated in corruption will be compelled to face the law.”

The NDC chairman also signaled that the government would not tolerate corruption within its own ranks. “We will tighten the noose on accountability, and even elements within this government who engage in corrupt activities will not go scot-free,” he added.

The OSP’s declaration of Ofori-Atta as a fugitive marks a significant escalation in Ghana’s anti-corruption efforts. The former minister’s alleged involvement in questionable deals has drawn widespread criticism, with many calling for transparency and justice. The NDC’s commitment to pursuing these cases reflects growing public demand for accountability in governance.

As the government moves to fulfill its anti-corruption mandate, Nketia’s statements signal a new era of scrutiny for public officials. Whether targeting high-profile figures like Ofori-Atta or addressing internal misconduct, the NDC appears determined to deliver on its promise of a cleaner, more accountable administration.

For now, all eyes remain on the OSP’s investigations and the government’s next steps in its fight against corruption. One thing is clear: the message from the NDC leadership is that no one, regardless of their position or political affiliation, will be above the law.