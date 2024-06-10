NDC Vows to Resist NPP’s Intimidation Tactics – Alhaji Sinare

Alhaji Sinare, a prominent figure in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and known for his resemblance to former President Rawlings, has issued a stern warning to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a statement posted on his official Facebook and Twitter pages, Sinare commended the NDC’s National Executive Committee, led by Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and the party’s support base for their efforts in securing the release of Naa Koryoo, the NDC’s Parliamentary candidate for the Awutu Senya East Constituency.

In his statement, Alhaji Sinare praised the solidarity and determination of the NDC, stating, “The unwavering solidarity and unrelenting efforts of the support base and leadership of our illustrious National Democratic Congress (NDC) have yielded a resounding victory for our besieged democracy.”

He highlighted the release of Naa Koryoo as a testament to the power of unity and determination, commending the National Executives and the party’s support base for their relentless efforts. Sinare also extended his appreciation to former President John Dramani Mahama, recognizing his commitment to the party and his efforts to secure Muslim votes in the 2020 general elections.

Alhaji Sinare delivered a stark warning to the NPP, stating, “I am by this statement reminding the inept leadership of the NPP government to recognize that their messianic delusions and misguided notion of ownership over Ghana will no longer be countenanced by Ghanaians, particularly the NDC. We will no longer remain passive spectators while they perpetuate their hegemonic agenda of bullying members of the NDC as we approach the 2024 elections.”

He emphasized that the NDC, as the harbinger of hope and change, aims to form the next government to address Ghana’s economic challenges and uphold democratic principles. “The NDC will continue to champion the rights and freedoms of all Ghanaians and resist the NPP’s attempts to undermine our democracy, ensuring the consolidation of our democratic gains,” Sinare concluded.