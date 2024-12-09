NDC Vows to Use Parliamentary Majority Responsibly, Urges EC to Expedite Election Results

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has pledged that the party will use its majority in the upcoming Parliament responsibly to advance the welfare of Ghana and its people.

In a press conference on Sunday, December 8, Kwetey expressed confidence in the NDC’s significant parliamentary victory, stating that it would be used for the progress of the nation. He further stressed the need for the Electoral Commission (EC) to swiftly declare the results of the presidential election, assuring that the outcome is already clear to the party.

“We have secured a very significant majority and a majority that we aim to use responsibly and for the progress of the people of Ghana,” Kwetey said. “The process, as far as the presidential result is concerned, we will urge the chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, and her team to make sure the declaration is not unduly delayed because we know for a fact that nothing can be done about it because it is already in the bag.”

The NDC leader also emphasized the party’s commitment to ensuring peaceful elections, distancing the NDC from allegations of orchestrating violence at collation centers. Kwetey responded to accusations from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that NDC supporters had incited violence, reiterating that the party had given clear instructions to its agents to adhere to the electoral process and maintain peace.

“We are not ready to cause any violence to mar our landslide victory in the elections,” Kwetey said.

The General Secretary also confirmed that NDC’s presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, would likely address the nation on Monday, December 9, after the official results are declared. While the full results are still pending, Kwetey claimed the party had secured 185 out of 276 parliamentary seats.

In response to the NPP’s concession of the presidential race, Kwetey remarked on the overwhelming scale of the NDC’s victory, saying, “I hear that our friend on the other side made a consolatory note that for the first time, a presidential candidate has conceded when he lost. When this tsunami hits you, there’s little you can do, in fact, there’s nothing you can do.”

The NDC has called on the EC to avoid any further delays in announcing the results, urging that President-elect John Mahama be allowed to address the nation as the newly elected leader of Ghana.