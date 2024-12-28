NDC Welcomes Supreme Court Ruling on Nullification of Re-Collated Parliamentary Election Results

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed satisfaction with the Supreme Court’s decision to nullify the re-collation of parliamentary election results in four key constituencies—Okaikwei Central, Ablekuma North, Tema Central, and Techiman South.

The ruling, delivered on Friday, December 27, by Justice Gabriel Pwamang, saw the court exercise its discretionary power to quash the Electoral Commission’s (EC) orders for re-collation in these constituencies.

In his judgment, Justice Pwamang emphasized that the circumstances surrounding each of the four constituencies warranted the exercise of this power, adding that the court’s decision was based on the “peculiar circumstances” of each case. The Supreme Court’s ruling effectively nullified the EC’s actions in these constituencies, preventing the re-collation of the results.

However, the court upheld the re-collated results for two other constituencies—Nsawam Adoagyiri and Ahafo Ano North—leaving the outcome in these areas unchanged.

In response to the ruling, Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, a member of the NDC’s legal team, spoke to Channel One TV, expressing the party’s satisfaction with the outcome. She described the decision as a victory for the rule of law, emphasizing its importance in maintaining electoral integrity and ensuring that justice prevails in contested electoral situations.

“We are generally satisfied,” she said, adding, “It simply means that, by Monday, we have to file the affidavit in opposition to the application for mandamus in respect of the four constituencies. The Court has also directed that hearing should take place on Tuesday.”

The NDC’s satisfaction with the ruling highlights the ongoing legal battles surrounding the 2024 parliamentary elections and the party’s commitment to ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process. The ruling also underscores the role of the judiciary in maintaining electoral integrity and safeguarding the democratic process, particularly in contentious elections where legal challenges can have significant political ramifications.