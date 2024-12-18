NDC Western Region Urges Cholera Prevention and Expresses Gratitude to Sekondi-Takoradi Market Women

The Western Region Communications Department of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), led by Richard Kirk Mensah, has joined efforts to raise awareness about the ongoing cholera outbreak in Sekondi-Takoradi, particularly targeting market women in the region.

With the cholera death toll now at 15 and over 1,500 cases reported, Mensah emphasized the urgent need for public action to curb the disease’s spread. He encouraged residents to take necessary precautions, including vaccination, and highlighted that the health services had introduced a vaccine to help combat the outbreak.

“The cholera outbreak is escalating rapidly, and it’s crucial we all play our part in controlling its spread. The health services have introduced a vaccine, and I strongly encourage everyone here to get vaccinated. I’ve taken the vaccine myself, and I can attest to its safety. Let’s all take responsibility for our health and get vaccinated,” Mensah said.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining good hygiene practices, including regular handwashing, keeping environments clean, and avoiding cold foods. He advised against purchasing food from unlicensed vendors to reduce the risk of contamination.

The NDC team took the opportunity to visit several key market centers in the metropolis, including Sekondi Market, Kojokrom Market, Takoradi Jubilee Park, Abenbobom Market, and Effia Night Market, as part of their outreach efforts. This tour followed the NDC’s historic victory in the region, where the party secured three out of the five constituencies, including Sekondi, Kwesimintsim, and Essikado-Ketan.

“We are here today to express our heartfelt gratitude from our President-elect, John Dramani Mahama, and the three Members of Parliament-elect. During our campaigns, we appealed for your votes and support, and you responded overwhelmingly, exceeding our expectations. It’s only fitting that we return to thank you in person,” said Mensah.

He also reassured the market women and residents that the NDC was committed to fulfilling the promises made during the campaign. “As representatives from the Regional Communications Department of the NDC, we’re honored to have played a role in securing your support. We’re committed to ensuring that our President-elect delivers on his promises,” he added.

Mensah concluded by thanking the public for their unwavering support and trust in the NDC leadership.