NDC will be happy to go into election 2024 Against Bawumia – Alhaji Said Sinare

Alhaji Said Sinare, a prominent member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called on his opposition National Democratic Congress to unite in order to win the 2024 election for the people of Ghana.

In an interview with Samuel Huntor of Original TV, Mr. Sinare emphasized the importance of putting aside internal differences and working together towards a common goal. He stressed that the NDC must focus on the needs of the Ghanaian people and present a strong and united front in order to gain their trust and support.

Alhaji Said Sinare expresses his desire to witness the National Democratic Congress (NDC) demonstrate a keen hunger for political power.

It is undoubtedly essential for any political party to exhibit a deep-seated hunger for power, an attribute that can bolster their chances of clinching success in any electoral contest, he said.

Therefore, Alhaji Sinare’s concerns are valid, and his call to action should not be taken lightly. The NDC must evaluate their approach to politics and strive to exude the necessary hunger if they are to emerge victorious in any upcoming elections.

Alhaji Said Sinare has declared that the Zongos are for the NDC and that they know what it takes to win in the Zongos.

As a politician, Sinare believes that the NDC has the support of the people in the Zongo communities, and that they have worked hard to earn this trust.

When asked about who his presidential candidate will name as his running mate, H.E Alhaji Said Sinare, a former Diplomat and Politician who is also the Founder of Zongos for NDC assures that Mahama will select a running mate who possesses the necessary skills and qualifications to assist him in achieving a decisive victory for Ghanaians in 2024.

According to the former National Vice Chairman of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), H.E Alhaji Said Sinare, indicated that, the NDC will undoubtedly emerge victorious in a landslide if Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is presented as the flag bearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Alhaji Said Sinare has expressed his view that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President of Ghana, lacks the necessary credibility to ascend to the presidency.

The outspoken Alhaji Said Sinare, a former ambassador to Egypt and Saudi Arabia and a member of the National Democratic Congress, has stated that he does not believe Bawumia has the leadership qualities and experience required to lead even his own New Patriotic Party (NPP) effectively.

These comments by Sinare are likely to fuel further political debates and discussions on the suitability of Bawumia for the presidency. Meanwhile, supporters of the Vice President will likely point to his track record and credentials as evidence of his ability to lead Ghana.