NDC will collapse after 2024 elections ,NPP will never hand over power – Bryan Acheampong

Minister for Food and Agriculture who is Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong has stated that that the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, will never hand over power to the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) in 2025.

He said the party will ensure it remains in government at all cost.

Bryan Acheampong said this to multitude of NPP supporters at Mpreaso-Kwahu in the Eastern Region on Saturday April 8,2023 after a Walk dubbed “Walk to Build A Better Ghana” .The walk was graced by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He cautioned that the NPP will show the NDC that they have the “men” should they try to use threats and violence in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

“NDC party will collapse and collapse and collapse. If the NDC dares to use threats, Violence and foolishness in 2024 election we will let them know we have the men.We will show them that we have the men. We have the men![He screamed to emphasize]. It will never happen that we the NPP will stand on a platform to hand over power to the NDC. It will never happen! We will make sure NPP remain in government at all cost”.

Bryan Acheampong who is a former Minister of State in Charge of National Security, was recommended for reprimand by Emil Short Commission that probed the Ayawaso West Wuogon bye-election violence that led to maiming of NDC supporters in January 31, 2023.

However he says the commission was not fair to him when it ultimately blamed him for the violence and recommended that he be reprimanded.

Addressing the NPP supporters Saturday at Kwahu Mpraeso, Bryan Acheampong continued that the current economic interventions by government has started yielding positive results reflecting in the strength of the cedis and reduction in fuel prices .

He was optimistic that when government secures the IMF deal by June or July the economy will recover fully.

This he said will collapse the NDC since they will not have any message to campaign.

“Now with the way things are changing the economy will bounce back again, I am telling you that we are going to come around that curve and we are going to win the 2024 elections hands down. I’m not perturbed, I am not afraid, I promise the people of Kwahu, Eastern Region, and Ghanaians in general that NPP will break the eight because it’s possible. I believe that we can do it, It is possible. we have the records of His Excellency, and I am not too worried about breaking the eight, I know that 2024 is another election and we have the record to stand on and we are going to win that election,” he said.

-He continued that “Every election is difficult not just breaking this eight, I don’t see this breaking the eight and all those things, is another election and we have the records of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, all the infrastructure projects going on across the country and we are going to ride on that very hard and win, where there are gaps we will explain to the population why those gaps exist”.

Bryan Acheampong said the majority in parliament will do everything possible to propagate the good policies of government.

“Me and my colleagues members of parliament, senior members of this party, we are going to do everything in our power to make sure that the good works of the government are properly propagated. Indeed, there are setbacks in life, there are setbacks in government and this is a turbulent time for the world and we are getting our fair share of it. I think we will come around those things and when we campaign hard on the records of H.E Nana Akufo-Addo and we will surely break the eight with that record