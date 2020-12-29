The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has decided to contest results of the December 7 Presidential Election as announced by the Electoral Commission (EC).

A statement, issued by Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the NDC, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the National Executive Committee of the NDC met on Tuesday to consider matters arising out of the recently-conducted elections on 7th December and decided to contest the results.

“The NEC decided that the NDC would contest the results of the elections in the Supreme Court and other appropriate fora,” it said.

“In addition, the Party will continue all legitimate actions, including; protestations, to press home its demands for the government of President Akufo-Addo to enforce the rule of law and protect life and property in Ghana and, in particular, to take all necessary measures to bring to swift justice to those responsible for the murders and injuries and destruction of property before, during, and in the aftermath of the elections.”

The statement said the NDC’s commitment to upholding of the Constitution and respect for human rights shall remain unshaken.