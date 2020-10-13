Margaret Kweku, National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Hohoe Constituency, says the party has not abandoned its plans to establish a military training centre between Alavanyo and Nkonya.

She said the centre when built would come with tools production point to employ the youth.

Prof Kweku, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the people of Alavanyo would also get an organic fertilizer production factory when voted to represent the Constituency in Parliament.

She said the completion of the permanent campus of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) at Fodome was paramount and she would lead the charge to ensure that it was completed, adding that “the economic benefits are huge for the whole constituency.”

The Parliamentary Candidate said prioritising local businesses, making market women gain from their trade, getting farmers to be proud of their job, ensuring job opportunities for the youth, good health, making room for physically challenged and accepting everyone irrespective of their religious and ethnic background, would be key in her administration as an MP.

“We have a nation to rescue and for all those who are putting their shoulders on the wheel, I see and I appreciate you. It is time to reward loyalty and commitment to the hard work towards resounding victory. I pledge to be there for you, comrades.”

She said if, given the nod, she would ensure the completion of the Wli Tourism Village and push the roads agenda within the areas since the value of the tourist site in the Municipality could not be underestimated.

Prof Kweku said she would build a Vocational and Technical Institute at Gbi South and have a Teachers Emergency Support (TES) and the ambulance funds to support constituents.

“I have a Job Eight by Ten (JET) agenda for our youth to be employed. Each year, from each traditional area, I will ensure the employment of ten youth to further their education or learn a trade.”

She said she would partner government and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to execute the party’s agenda and added that her common fund would support developmental agenda for the Constituency which was achievable.

The PC said she would upgrade the Zongo clinic to a polyclinic, construct a new ward for the hospital, a well-being clinic for market women and lobby for southern Islamic Senior High School to be located in Hohoe.

“My dream is to see Hohoe have a cancer screening centre, a taxi rank and okada parks.”