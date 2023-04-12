NDC Will not be Satisfied even if Nana Addo Appoint Jesus Christ, his Disciples to EC – Abronye DC

The Bono Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party Kwame Baffoe Abronye says NDC will never be satisfy even if Nana Addo government appoint Jesus Christ, the leader of Christianity and his 12 disciples to serve as commissioners of Electoral Commission (EC).

Rubbishing the claims made by the NDC to the effect that the Electoral Commission should be made to appoint commissioners reiterated that the claim by the Opposition Party is alien to our the constitution governing the country which spell out how commissioners are appointed to the Electoral body.

Chairman Kwame Baffoe Abronye said the mode of appointment of the Commission members is specified in Article 43 of the 1992 Constitution and Act 451

Chairman Abronye reiterated that Article 70 (2) says the President acting on the advice of the Council of State appoints the Chairman, Deputy Chairmen, and other members of the Commission. However, it’s not the Commission that appoint it members which is contrary to the constitution.

According to the Bono regional Chairman, the main opposition party National Democratic Congress (NDC) sees nothing good in the Akufo Addo’s government.

Despite the opposition party’s stands in terms of independence from the EC, the NPP firebrand sees NDC as a detractor and confused in terms of electoral processes in Ghana.

In an interview with Accra based Hot FM, Mr Kwame Baffoe Abronye argued that the then NDC government led by Ex-President John Dramani Mahama appointed a former NDC chairman’s daughter to serve as commissioner at EC.

“Where in the constitution can one site a breach of law in the current appointment made by the president? He quizzed.

The president of the republic Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo appointed three persons to the Electoral Commission on 21st March 2023 to make the 7-member commission complete for a definite job.

The issue later turned out to be a bash as some of the appointees are perceived NPP members after a press conference by the Bono regional NDC caucus.

Three new members were appointed to the Electoral Commission of Ghana to replace retired commissioners were recently sworn into office by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

They are Salima Ahmed Tijani, Dr Peter Appiahene and Rev Akua Ofori Boateng.

They replace Mrs. Hajia Sa-Adatu Maida, Mr Ebenezer Aggrey-Fynn and Mrs. Rebecca Kabukie Adjalo who have all retired.

Their appointment is in line with Article 43 (1 and 2) of the 1992 constitution which states that, “there shall be an Electoral Commission which shall consist of a Chairman, two Deputy Chairmen, and four other members.

The members of the Commission shall be appointed by President under article 70 of this Constitution.

The EC is currently chaired by Mrs. Jean Mensa, with Dr. Bossman Eric Asare and Samuel Tettey serving as her Deputies responsible for Corporate Affairs and Operations respectively.

President Akufo-Addo, on the other hand, expressed his confidence in the three newly sworn-in EC members and asked the EC not to be deterred by criticisms against it.

He urged the electoral management body to focus on the expectations of Ghanaians and work to ensure that the will of the Ghanaian people is upheld.