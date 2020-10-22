Former President John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential Candidate, has assured aggrieved customers of Menzgold that his government will assist them to retrieve their locked up funds.

He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Administration had done very little to ensure depositors, who had invested their life time savings in Menzgold, got their monies back.

Mr Mahama made this known when he addressed the chiefs and people of Tarkwa-Nsuaem as part of his tour of the Western Region to galvanize support for the Party.

He was accompanied by Dr Sipa Yankey, former Chief Executive Officer of Ghana National Gas Company, Ambassador Sam Pee Yarley, Member of the Manifesto Committee, Madam Sherry Ayitey, former Minister of Fisheries, Dr Tony Auybun, former CEO of Minerals Commission, Dr John Abu, an Executive Member of the Party, and Nana Toku, NDC Western Regional Chairman.

He said the Menzgold boss, Nana Appiah Mensah, who collected huge sums of monies from the customers, was walking about freely without being questioned.

Mr Mahama said if NDC got the nod in the December 7 polls, it would thoroughly investigate the Menzgold scandal and scout for the hidden property of the perpetrators to be sold to pay off the debts.

He said his government would enforce that bold decision to ensure all customers of Menzgold got their capital to reduce their suffering.

He took the opportunity to introduce the NDC parliamentary candidate for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency, Mr John Justice Abban, and also launched his campaign for the election.

Mr Mahama called on the NDC supporters to embark on door to door, house to house and shop to shop campaign to enable them to increase their votes in the constituency.