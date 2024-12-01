Sunday, December 1, 2024
    NDC Will Stay In Opposition For 30 Years – Annoh-Dompreh Hints

    By: Prosper Kay

    In a bold prediction, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip of the 8th Parliament and Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, has declared that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will stay in opposition for the next 30 years.

    Annoh-Dompreh made this statement while addressing a final victory rally walk at Nsawam on Saturday, ahead of the upcoming election.

    He drew parallels with the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) history, citing how the party stayed in opposition for 30 years from the Dankwa-Dombo-Busia administration in 1979 until John Agyekum Kufuor came to power in 2000.

    According to Annoh-Dompreh, the NDC will repeat this history and stay in opposition for the next 30 years.

    He attributed this prediction to the NPP’s impending victory in the upcoming elections, which he believes will be won on a clean slate.

    Annoh-Dompreh also took the opportunity to campaign for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP’s presidential candidate, urging party members to embark on a clean campaign to secure a massive victory for Bawumia on December 7.

    The Municipal Chief Executive of the area, Emmanuel Owusu Arthur, also.
    warned the Nsawam constituency members of the NDC to desist from threatening Electoral Commission (EC) officials, emphasizing that the NPP will not tolerate any violence on election day.

