Mr John Dramani Mahama, the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), on Wednesday said his government will streamline the fishing sector to benefit fishermen and other stakeholders in the industry when elected in the December General Election.

A statement issued by Mr James Agyenim-Boateng, the Spokesperson of the NDC Campaign Team, copied the Ghana News Agency noted that Mr Mahama said this in an address to fishermen at Gomoa Nyanyanor in the Gomoa East Constituency on the first day of his five-day tour of the Central Region.

Mr Mahama said to help promote the growth of the fisheries sector the next NDC government would ensure that fishermen took charge of the distribution of premix fuel through the formation of landing beach committees.

He said, “Fishing nets and outboard motors will also be supplied to fishermen at a very affordable price”.

The former President also said the next NDC government would establish a salt factory at Gomoa Nyanyanor to create jobs for the unemployed youth in the area.

Mr Mahama also said abandoned road networks in the Constituency would be fixed by the next NDC government.

He, therefore, urged the electorate to vote for him and NDC parliamentary candidates in the December 7 general election to enable him to roll out Free Primary Healthcare for all, provide jobs as well as state-sponsored National Apprenticeship Programme.