Former President John Dramani Mahama and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has stated that the party will convincingly win the December 7 polls if the elections were conducted in a free and fair manner.

He has therefore, admonished the Electoral Commission (EC) to ensure that the will of Ghanaians in the 2020 elections was respected and upheld.

Addressing separate durbars at Agona Swedru,Gomoa-Obuasi and Dawurampong as part of his four-day tour of the Central Region, former President called on party faithful to be vigilant on election day.

“We are determined and the EC, or any institution should not try to subvert the will of the Ghanaian people. We have drawn the Commission’s attention to the many instances of infractions and actions that have not satisfied us,” he stated.

“While we are expecting that the EC will live above reproach, I want to assure you all, that the NDC is well-prepared, and we will police the ballots from all polling stations through the constituencies to the regional and finally to the national coalition Centre,” Mr Mahama added.

Taking a swipe at the NPP, he said Ghanaians were disappointed and peeved with the huge unfulfilled promises, economic mismanagement, unemployment and directionless nature of government to steer the affairs of the nation to prosperity.

He said the NPP government had derailed the pace of socio-economic development bestowed to them and lost credibility in managing the economy.

Mr Mahama cited the rising public debt and implementation of the free Senior High School (SHS), which was fraught with funding challenges to buttress his claims and rallied the support of the electorate to vote for the NDC to return the country onto the path of growth and prosperity.

“The NPP has failed to fulfil the promises it made to Ghanaians that won them power in the 2016 general election”, he indicated, adding that it had been four years of abandoned projects and failed promises of the NPP administration.

The majority of the people, he said, had seen through what the NDC government stood for, saying the increasing general cost of living, joblessness, insecurity, abysmal economic management as well as import duties testified to the fact that the NPP could not deliver on its campaign promises.

He added that the NDC would come back strongly in 2021 and restore the broken economy and hopes of Ghanaians.

Former President Mahama was optimistic that the electorate would vote for him to wrest power from the NPP and noted that the “party is poised to work hard with all party members and supporters to realise its winning dream.”

On health, Mr Mahama said the NDC government would implement a free Primary Health Care Plan to provide quality health care, while removing barriers to health care and ensure health for all.

That, he said would remove cost as a barrier to health care adding that, despite the implementation of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), some gaps still remained in the delivery of universal healthcare in the country.

Nana Asiedu Kwabena Botwe II, Swedruhene and Abontenhene of Nyarkrom Traditional Area called on politicians to guard against statements that could jeopardize the country’s peace and tranquility.