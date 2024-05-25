NDC Will Win 2024 Elections Not On Failure Of NPP, But On Merit And Good Works – Chairman.

With barely seven months to go to the polls for this year’s general elections to decide which party assumes the seat as the next government, the two major political parties, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are leaving no stone unturned, with numerous campaigns promises and policies to ensure that they retain or recapture the seat.

This has led to serious work on the ground by both parties, particularly at the constituency level, leaving a mark for the electorates to decide which party to vote for, come Dec. 7.

But the opposition NDC is of the conviction of massive victory after the election, as according to the leaders of the party, Ghanaians have tried as tested both parties, of which the NDC stand tall, in the area of infrastructure development and better governance policies.

The Agona West Constituency Chairman of the NDC, Alex Asiedu Sekormeh who expressed the conviction in an interview with Ghana newsghana.com.gh noted that though majority of Ghanaians are fed up with the NPP because of the economic hardship it has created since it took over the reins of power seven years ago, he however pointed out that the people have realize the need to bring the NDC to power again because of its good works, which he said, cannot be matched by the NPP.

According to him, even in opposition, the NDC continues to provide infrastructure development and social amenities such as construction of bore holes, community centers and bridges in deprived areas across the country, including his area, the Agona West Constituency, through the party’s aspiring Member of Parliament, for the area, Mrs. Enerstna Dangbe.

Touching on the party’s 24-Hour Economy policy, the NDC Chairman pointed out that the policy would be industrialization driven, and as such more emphasis would be placed on the agricultural sector to serve as source of production of raw materials to feed those industries, and this he stressed, will in turn create job opportunities, especially for the country’s unemployed teeming youth.

By: Robert Ayanful