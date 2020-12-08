Ms Rita Naa Odorley Sowah Wins

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate Ms Rita Naa Odorley Sowah wins the La Dadekotopon Parliamentary Seat with 47,606 of the valid votes cast in the December 7 polls.

Mr Gerald Joseph Tetteh Nyanyofio of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had 41,101 of the valid votes cast; Sinane Hummi of the Peoples National Convention had 167; Gifty Koshie an Independent Candidate had 186; and Michelle Paak also an Independent Candidate had 518.

Meanwhile the Provisional Presidential Results as declared by the Constituency Returning Officer indicates that, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had 39,951 votes; Former President John Dramani Mahama, had 48,733 votes.

Others are: Mr Christian Kwabena Andrews, of the Ghana Union Party, had 582 votes; Madam Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku of the Progressive People’s Party had 61; Madam Akua Donkor of the Ghana Freedom Party had 30 votes and Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings of the National Democratic Party had 29 votes.

The rest are: Dr Hassan Ayariga of All People’s Congress, had 18 votes; Mr Ivor Kobina Greenstreet of the Convention People’s Party had 81 votes; Mr Henry Herbert Lartey of Great Consolidated Popular Party had 16; Mr Percival Kofi Akpaloo, Liberal Party of Ghana had 7; Mr Alfred Kwame Walker, an independent candidate had 15 votes and Mr David Asibi Ayindenaba Apasera of the People’s National Convention had 23 votes.

