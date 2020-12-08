The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate Ms Rita Naa Odorley Sowah wins the La Dadekotopon Parliamentary Seat with 47,606 of the valid votes cast in the December 7 polls.

Mr Gerald Joseph Tetteh Nyanyofio of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had 41,101 of the valid votes cast; Sinane Hummi of the Peoples National Convention had 167; Gifty Koshie an Independent Candidate had 186; and Michelle Paak also an Independent Candidate had 518.

Meanwhile the Provisional Presidential Results as declared by the Constituency Returning Officer indicates that, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had 39,951 votes; Former President John Dramani Mahama, had 48,733 votes.

Others are: Mr Christian Kwabena Andrews, of the Ghana Union Party, had 582 votes; Madam Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku of the Progressive People’s Party had 61; Madam Akua Donkor of the Ghana Freedom Party had 30 votes and Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings of the National Democratic Party had 29 votes.

The rest are: Dr Hassan Ayariga of All People’s Congress, had 18 votes; Mr Ivor Kobina Greenstreet of the Convention People’s Party had 81 votes; Mr Henry Herbert Lartey of Great Consolidated Popular Party had 16; Mr Percival Kofi Akpaloo, Liberal Party of Ghana had 7; Mr Alfred Kwame Walker, an independent candidate had 15 votes and Mr David Asibi Ayindenaba Apasera of the People’s National Convention had 23 votes.