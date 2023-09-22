NDC Women Organizer Slams Deputy For Endorsing Adwoa Safo

National Democratic Congress women organizer of the Dome-Kwabenya Samira Sulemana Saabey has lambasted her deputy women organizer Patience Quaye for supporting embattled Member of Parliament in the constituency Sarah Adwoa Safo.

According to her, the viral video which saw Patience Quaye openly endorsing Sarah Adwoa Safo is shameless hence the party leadership condemns her actions and appropriate steps will be taken to curb that.

Samira Sulemana Saabey reiterated that she is not astonished by the behavior of Patience Quaye because of her open hatred against Elikplim Akurugu the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Dome-Kwabenya, for the 2024 election.

She disclosed this in a press conference stating that” it is disheartening to witness such actions driven by personal animosity rather than a genuine for the well-being of the party and constituency.”

According to her, they are not deterred by the actions of Patience Quaye and her group hence they are working hard to canvas votes for their candidate Elikplim Akurugu to snatch the seat from NPP in the 2024 election.

Samira Sulemana Saabey called on the party leadership to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter to punish everyone who goes against party guidelines ahead of the 20924 election.