NDC Women Unite For Victory

Sefwi Wiawso Constituency women supporters of the National Democratic Congress in the Western North Region, led by Madam Joana Akosua Dansowaah, have organised to ensure the party’s victory in the December 7 polls and afterwards.

The event, held at the Sefwi Asawinso Main Lorry Station and dubbed “Fund Raising To Support Grounds Work”, was to pool financial resources to bolster the party’s campaign activities in the Sefwi Wiawso Constituency.

Madam Joana Akosua Dansowaah comforted the women and urged them to work hard to bring the NDC back to power for Ghana’s total economic transformation. She assured them of the NDC government’s resolve to improve Ghanaians’ living conditions, prioritising women, children and the vulnerable if elected.

According to her, the NDC’s flagbearer, former president John Dramani Mahama, would establish a Women’s Development Bank to empower businesswomen to open their access to credit facilities and gain financial freedom.

Several women who participated in the event registered their names and were officially welcomed into the group. They all pledged to do their best for the NDC to recapture power. The association’s leaders listened to their concerns and promised to address them.