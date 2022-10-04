NDC Women’s Organizer aspiring pledges to equip youth with skills

Mrs. Georgette Eshun, an aspirant for the position of Women’s Organiser on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamamkese Constituency, has pledged to support the youth to acquire employable skills to earn a living.

Some of the skills she noted included hairdressing, tailoring, catering, soap, bead making, welding and many more.

Making this known in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Asebu, Mrs Eshun said the move would help to empower many vulnerable people in the district to have the chance of acquiring formal education to find decent jobs in the job market or be self-employed.

On the training, she advised the youth in the Area to avail themselves for the training and be punctual during the training to enjoy its full benefits.

The Aspirant said priority would be given to young women to enable them to take care of themselves as well as their families after the training for them to train others to acquire the necessary skills for the growth and development of the Area.

Mrs. Eshun maintained that the youth continued to be agents of change and a force on which every economy thrived and must be empowered to be financially stable.

According to her, a World Bank report indicated that as of 2020, Ghana had only 12 per cent youth employed and this it noted was less than the overall unemployment rates in sub-Saharan Africa.

She therefore pleaded with delegates to vote for her for the position of Women’s Organiser for growth and development of NDC and the AAK Constituency at large.