NDC Women’s Organizer Elected Eastern Region Council Of State Member

Former Eastern Regional Women’s Organizer of the NDC, Evelyn Korang emerges winner in Council of State elections.

The elections happened on Tuesday, 11th February 2025, at all regional capitals. The Electoral Commission conducted the elections using the first-past-the-post formula.

FPTP is a plurality electoral system in which the winning candidate only needs one vote more than their leading opponent to win their seat. The winning candidate does not need to achieve a majority of votes (50%+1) in their constituency.

The election of the Council of State is not open to the general voting public but through an Electoral College made up of two (2) representatives nominated by each District Assembly.

She polled 17 out of 66 votes cast in an election that saw 24 people contesting in the Eastern Region.

In the run-up to the polls, many political pundits tipped the National Democratic Congress former regional chairman, John Owusu Amankwah, a Queen mother and ex Board chairman of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Nana Afia Effah Asantewaa Afrifa, and Mr Seth Adjei Baah popularly known as SHABA, to win the elections.

However, the 59-year-old Evelyn Korang defeated them.

In the final declaration, Nana Afia Effah Asantewaa Afrifa placed second by garnering 12 votes, Asiedu Offei obtained 9 votes and John Owusu Amankwah had 8.