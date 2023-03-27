NDC women’s wing in Asikuma Odoben Brakwa gearing up for 2024 election

Saturday, March 25, 2023 NDC women’s wing in Asikuma Odoben Brakwa Constituency organized a victory 2024 program for all the branch women organizers within the constituency.

The women organizer for the constituency, Madam Olivia Bentil emphasized the importance of working within their own branches. She stated emphatically clear that the work for the victory 2024 for our great party NDC can only be achieved through the branch executives , so she pleaded with all the branch women organizers to work extremely hard in their respective branches across the constituency.

She then added that, the constituency women’s wing will make sure that, the branch will help the constituency executives to maintain and win the seat for the second time.

Deputy Women’s Organizer for NDC Central Region, Madam. Nhyira Dadzie stressed the importance of unity and togetherness. she stated that everyone should forget about what has happened or what someone has done to them and come together as one and work hard to win maintain their seat and win more votes for JDM in the constituency.

The MP for the constituency, Hon Alhaji Alhassan Kobina Ghansah talked about the loan he promised to give out to the women’s wing to help cushion their trading activities. He woefully declared to them that he has not forgotten about that, he assured them that his team is working things out and soon it would be ready, so he pleaded to his unfatigued women organizers to exercise patience.

He announced plans for various infrastructure projects, including a 2 unit classroom project for the good people of Breman Bosomase D/A Basic School.

He promised to build a facility that will serve us training center and hostel as well for the apprentices who finds it difficult to rent.

The MP talks about another project which is on the pipeline to hit the constituency very soon (Adwunmapa Project). He said that the Adwumapa Project will serve about 5000 youths who are ready to learn a skills.

The National Women’s Organizer Dr. Hanna Louisa Bisiw encouraged the branch women organizers to target the floating members, new voters, and disappointed NPP supporters and keep track of their names. She also announced plans for the national women’s wing to send delegations to train constituency and branch women organizers. She promise to come back for those details and work on it.

Story By: Derrick Kobina Addae