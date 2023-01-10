NDC Women’s Wing train branch organisers in employable skills

The Sunyani East Women’s Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has organised an employable skill training for branch women organisers of the party in the constituency.

The 250 branch women organisers who benefited from the day’s training, held in Sunyani, were taught how to make detergents, including shower gel, Dettol and liquid soap.

Madam Fati Kine Lam, the Sunyani East Constituency Women Organiser said the training was to empower the beneficiaries to become self-reliant, mobilise the needed financial resources and contribute to the growth of the NDC in the constituency.

The employable skill training, she added, would also empower them to join and intensify the electioneering for the party to enhance the fortunes of the NDC in the Election 2024.

The training was on theme, “Women in Politics, the Pride of National Development.”

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of the training, Madam Lam said, the women wing of NDC in the Sunyani East Constituency is our boots to help the party regain political power in the next general election.”

She said the women’s and youth wings of the party remained the ‘backbone’ and pillars of the NDC, hence the need to organise, empower and well position them to contribute significantly to the electoral success of the party in Election 2024.

“This would greatly help boost their confidence in the party and also increase their commitment for intensified electioneering that would bring the NDC back to political power”, Madam Lam stated.

She said the training would be expanded to benefit more NDC women, not only in the constituency but also the Bono Region in general.

Mrs Victoria Amoah, a resource person, later told the GNA that employable skill training had huge benefits.

She advised the beneficiaries to go back and utilize the knowledge they had acquired to help address teeming youth unemployment in the constituency.