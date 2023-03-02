NDC Youth demand Dr Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings be retained

The majority of the youth in the Korley Klottey constituency want Dr Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings, Member of Parliament (MP) of the area, to be retained.

A random interview during a ‘Unity Walk’ organised by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) indicated that majority of the youth believed the MP had kept faith with the people and this was not time to try another person.

They noted that any attempt to change her would mean that the party would have to start all over again in marketing that person.

They also contended that the MP had been able to achieve a lot through sustaining the interest of the youth in various ways in the communities and had helped women who needed support to boost their businesses as well as their educational problems.

Dr Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, after the ‘Unity Walk’, commended the supporters, and members of the party who participated.

“The unity walk will accelerate the pace of development and strengthen unity, deepen the peace that Korley Klottey is noted for,” she stated.

She also extended gratitude to the NDC Greater Accra Regional Executives, led by the Chairman, Mr Ashie Moore and other stakeholders for contributing in diverse ways to make the walk a reality.

Dr Rawlings reiterated her commitment to working with the constituents to ensure it remained one of the largest support bases for the NDC.

She urged the supporters to continue to remain loyal and united for a total victory come 2024.

“I will also concentrate on issues that would also move the Korley Klottey forward.”

She called on those who have not yet received their Ghana Card to go and pick them at the National Identification Authority’s office.

Mr Ashie More, NDC Regional Chairman, appealed to the electorate to support whoever wins the coming primaries to be held next month and cautions the delegates in the constituency to abstain from acts that could create friction among the supporters and contestants.

Mr Benjamin Kotey, Constituency Chairman, advised the delegates to put the interest of the NDC above all considerations and do all what they could to ensure that the party retain the seat come 2024.