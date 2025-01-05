NDC Youth in Ashanti Region Vandalize Party Office Over Election Results Dispute

Tensions have erupted in the Ahafo Ano South West constituency of the Ashanti Region after some aggrieved youth of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) attacked their own party office in the district capital, Mankranso.

The incident, which took place on Sunday afternoon, resulted in the destruction of party assets, including a television, chairs, and other office equipment, which were set ablaze by the enraged group.

The youth have expressed their frustration over what they believe was a stolen parliamentary seat in the recent election. They accuse their party’s national, regional, and constituency leadership of conceding defeat to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Elvis Osei Mensah Dapaah, despite their candidate, Sedik Abubakar, winning the election.

In their protest, the group made serious threats, vowing harm to any national, regional, or constituency officials who attempt to visit the area. They have specifically warned their constituency executives not to return, threatening to set them on fire if they do. The exact response from the party’s regional secretariat to this development remains unclear at this stage.

The controversy stems from the declaration of Elvis Osei Mensah Dapaah by the Electoral Commission (EC) as the winner of the parliamentary race in Ahafo Ano South West. According to the EC, after a recount on December 21, 2024, Dapaah secured 16,680 votes, narrowly defeating his rival Abubakar, who garnered 16,540 votes. The result represents one of the closest elections in the history of the constituency.

The dispute has also raised concerns over the integrity of the electoral process, as the collation of results for nine constituencies, including Ahafo Ano South West, was marred by chaotic incidents during the December 7 election. These events have heightened the tensions and led to the eruption of protests among party supporters who feel aggrieved by the outcome.

As the situation develops, the NDC leadership in the Ashanti Region will need to address the grievances of the youth and manage the growing unrest within the constituency.