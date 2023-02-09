NDC youth organizer arrested over video inciting political violence

The Police have arrested suspect Razak Avoliya, the Youth Organiser for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Suame Constituency of the Ashanti Region.
The Police in a news brief said the arrest followed investigations into a viral video in which the suspect allegedly incited political violence ahead of the 2024 general election.
It said the “suspect is in Police custody and will be put before court to face justice.”
Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com
Follow News Ghana
on Google News