NDC Youth Organizer Bashes EC Over Claims of Credible Registration

Mr. Mathias Alagbo popularly known as Kabila who is the current Volta Regional Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress amidst the heavy downpour on Thursday has commenced a tour of the limited voter registration centers in the Volta region to observe and engage with residents, first-time voters, and party activists.

Mr. Alagbo who said he initiated the move to receive first-hand information on the ground has noted that former President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC have the character, track record, capacity, and competence to rescue Ghanaians from the myriad of economic situations Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia led Economic Management team has subjected them to, observing that former president Mahama’s main contender is against the liberation of Ghana from its current life-threatening economic status. From day one Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been trying to sow the seed of discord in the country hence he doesn’t deserve even a single vote from Ghanaians, he indicated while addressing party sympathizers at the Akatsi South EC Premises.

During his tour, Mr. Alagbo visited various registration centers including the South Tongu, Akatsi South, and Agortime Ziope constituencies to engage with Electoral officers and first-time voters and observe the registration process.

Assuring his party activists present of the party’s readiness to channel more campaign arsenals to the Constituencies ahead of the 2024 elections aside from the motor bikes given them, he took advantage of the opportunity to appeal to the branch executives of the National Democratic Congress to mobilize eligible voters for the registration.

While cautioning the officials of the Electoral Commission to conduct the registration process efficiently, he also emphasized the importance of citizen engagement, the promotion of democratic values, and the mobilization of support for the NDC party in preparation for the crucial 2024 elections.

Appealing to the youths to partake in the exercise without any fear or intimidation, Mr. Johnson Samlafo, a deputy youth Organizer of the Volta Regional Youth Wing has stated that, their outfit is battle-ready and will not accept “the nonsense” happening in other regions.

Mr. Samlafo who spent the whole of Wednesday at the Akatsi South registration center to monitor the exercise has also warned that the NDC across every level should take the exercise as a world cup.

The exercise, which began on Tuesday, May 7th and is scheduled to conclude on May 27th, 2024 at the District Offices of the Electoral Commission nationwide with low publicity, has been described by the Deputy Regional Youth Organizer, Mr. Johnson Samlafo as the headquarters of fraud and flaws to disenfranchise eligible Ghanaians in the stronghold of the NDC.