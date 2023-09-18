NDC Youth Organizer Busted For Fronting For Minors To Register

The vigilance of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Party agents in Dodowa, the district capital for the Shai Osudoku District has led to an arrest of National Democratic Congress (NDC) Constituency Youth Organizer, Courage Tetteh for fronting for the registration of some two minors to have access to voter’s ID card in the ongoing registration exercise.

The police who were called in after some NPP agents raised an alarm and shown proof of the fact that the two are manors, arrested the NDC’s Constituency Youth Organizer and the two for further investigation.

The NPP Deputy’ Secretary for the Shai Osudoku constituency, Alexander Lukes Odoi reacting to the issue noted that the NDC is desperate and they are not just trying to register minors but are also trying to register foreigners.

“We were compelled to go and speak to the Zamnama Chief at the Dodowa Zongo just for him to talk to his people because there are ample evidence showing the NDC wants to register foreigners,” he said.

He also revealed that the Youth organizer is contesting the upcoming assembly election and that could be a motivating factor for his attitude.

On his part the NPP’s Communications Officer for the constituency, George Mensah described the behavior of the NDC officer as worrying.

He wonders why the NDC looks desperate in what they call their stronghold.

He said officials of the NPP will continue to remain vigilant.

Meanwhile officials of the NDC are yet to comment on the issue.