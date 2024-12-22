NDC Youth Organizer Calls for Change and Warns Against Protecting NPP Members

George Opare Addo, the Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has issued a call to the people of Ghana, highlighting the party’s readiness to reset the country and improve the lives of its citizens.

In a written statement, Opare Addo emphasized that the NDC is prepared to tackle the challenges facing Ghana and lead the country towards a better future.

Addressing concerns surrounding the 2024 elections, Opare Addo stressed the importance of unity and collective action in shaping the nation’s path forward. He also issued a stern warning to NDC members, urging them not to protect members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) or shield any of its members from accountability.

His message comes at a critical time for the NDC as the party gears up for the upcoming electoral contest, promising to bring about a transformative change in the governance of the country.

Read Statement Below

Good day Compatriots,

We have all been witnesses to the wilful and well-calculated acts of the Electoral Commission, Security Services, National Peace Council, the NPP and other agents of the State to simply subvert the will of the people in some nine constituencies. We all know this is the last desperate attempt by the NPP and their enablers to run away from the people’s accountability come January 7. It will only work in their wet dreams – that, I can assure you. As we have already seen in the past few days, H.E John Dramani Mahama’s reset Ghana agenda has begun and would be pushed into full gear with maximum force from January 7 next month. Every irregularity and state-sponsored stolen mandate shall be reset.

We have travelled the length and breadth of this country. We have interacted with the young, the old, both women and men, the marginalised, the disadvantaged and the teeming NPP-induced suffering masses of our compatriots. We understood them clearly when they promised to partner us with their votes and activism to reset Ghana. We know the value of their votes. And we shall go to every length to protect their votes. This, we want to assure every Ghanaian.

I believe one major lesson from this historic election is this – that, you take Ghanaians for granted at your own risk and that includes failing to protect their votes. The records bear out that we have stopped at nothing to expose all the rigging plots of the NPP in the just ended elections and have gone to every length to protect the votes of every Ghanaian. We shall not relent on this duty. Every vote shall be protected.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Young people know and understand the damage done to this country by this outgoing NPP regime. They appreciate the extent of destruction done to our institutions of state and our democracy by this NPP lot. They again have not forgotten how less of a citizen they have been treated with extreme difficulty in enjoying their fair share of the public good as citizens simply because they are not card-bearing members of the NPP. And they do not expect us to pretend not to know that these concerns are the realities that anchor the votes margin they gave H.E John Dramani Mahama and the NDC on December 7.

Of course, we know! The outcome of the December 7 election was a loud statement by the youth of this country. We know again that this massive and unprecedented margin of almost 1.7 million votes for H.E John Dramani Mahama and a two-thirds parliamentary majority did not happen by accident. We cannot pretend that we do not know that this win is a loud symbolic statement giving meaning to the words – ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.

This resounding mandate reveals how young people understand that we can only begin and undo the extent of harm, damage, thievery and destruction done to our dear country through a super majority in Parliament. The youth have spoken. Ghanaians have spoken. It is our duty now to protect this mandate for the interest of the people.

I therefore call on H.E John Dramani Mahama to assure him of our support to undoing the terrible wrong done by this shameless NPP and their enablers when sworn in as the President of the Republic of Ghana on January 7. The NDC Youth Wing and the Green Army is ready to provide legitimate support to this charge. The Green Army across the country is ready! Every stolen vote shall be retrieved. We shall not allow the stolen mandate in these 9 constituencies by the EC and their enablers to stand. We shall protect the peoples vote.

And now this message goes to any internal saboteurs or persons of whatever stature in the NDC who may make the least attempt to help shield anybody in this NPP cabal and their enablers after January 7, that, the National Youth Wing and the Green Army will declare such persons as enemies of the reset Ghana agenda. And, of course, we shall deal with them squarely. We have our lenses on everybody. Any tiniest thought of protecting an NPP friend or relative or partner or crony by any greedy NDC big man or woman or member from the inevitable consequence of the reset Ghana agenda by H.E John Dramani Mahama shall be crashed with the anger of the Green Army and with brute force.

To the young people of this country and to every Ghanaian, we are with you in this struggle. We trust H.E John Dramani Mahama to deliver and reset this country for our collective future. We are already happy with the steps he has begun to take to recover every stolen money by this NPP cabal even before he is officially sworn in on January 7. The Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) Team has been put in place. You can contact them with information on suspected acts of corruption on the toll-free number 0800900111 or through their email public@oralgh.com. H.E John Dramani Mahama is clearly a man on a mission, and we know he and the NDC shall succeed.

I finally call on our party folks and activists to remain calm in this tempting times even in the face of justified anger. Let us trust our leadership to steer the affairs. Let us take power first on January 7, and we shall set the KPIs on our own terms to exact the reset Ghana agenda for the benefit of every Ghanaian. Ghana will work again.

God bless us all.

Eye Zu! Eye Za!