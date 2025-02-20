NDC Youth Organizers Endorse Foli Atiga’s YEA Appointment

Constituency youth organizers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Eastern Region have welcomed the appointment of Foli Atiga as the new Eastern Regional Director of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA).

Atiga, a former constituency youth organizer for Upper West Akim, replaces Jerry Osei-Opoku, a former Eastern Regional Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who has been reassigned.

On his first day in office, Wednesday, February 19, 2025, about 30 NDC constituency youth organizers and TEIN coordinators visited him to offer their congratulations and pledge their support. The group expressed confidence in Atiga’s leadership, describing it as a strong motivation for youth organizers across the region.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Nana Asare, the Abuakwa South Youth Organizer, urged Atiga to prioritize job creation and implement inclusive programs that benefit all young people, regardless of political affiliation.

The youth organizers also extended their gratitude to President Mahama, the Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo, YEA CEO Malik Basintale, Eastern Regional Chairman Dr. Mark Oliver Kevor, and Regional Youth Organizer Richard Nyarko for their confidence in Atiga’s capabilities.

In response, Atiga reaffirmed his commitment to tackling youth unemployment in the region. He assured the delegation that his administration would focus on providing employment opportunities without partisan considerations. He also outlined plans to introduce skills training programs for youth without formal education qualifications, equipping them with employable skills.

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA), established under the Youth Employment Act 2015 (Act 887), aims to empower young people aged 15 to 35 through skills training and internships. Atiga’s appointment has raised hopes for significant progress in addressing youth unemployment in the Eastern Region.