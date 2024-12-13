NDC Youth React Strongly to Seth Terkper’s Free SHS Comments

Youth members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have expressed strong disapproval of recent comments made by former Finance Minister Seth Terkper regarding the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

In an interview with TV3, Terkper suggested that the Free SHS program should be limited to day students, drawing comparisons with similar policies in European countries. He argued that Ghana should reconsider its approach and suggested a more targeted implementation of the program, where the government covers fewer costs, as seen in other nations.

Terkper’s remarks have sparked backlash among some NDC youth, who feel his statement undermines their efforts and the party’s recent victory. One social media user criticized Terkper’s suggestion, saying, “Who sent Seth Terkper? We have suffered to make this victory happen. He shouldn’t do anyhow. Free SHS is for all, including my unborn child’s children. We are in a good mood. Yooooooooo he should disengage.”

Another comment called for Terkper to cease public engagements, stating, “Stop Seth Terkper from media engagement.”

The comments highlight a growing divide within the party, with some members defending the Free SHS policy as a crucial initiative for the country’s development, while others, like Terkper, call for a re-evaluation of the program’s scope and funding model.