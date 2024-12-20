NDC Youth Spokesperson Criticizes NPP for Misleading Claims on Economy

Dr. Sammy Ayeh Ofori, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) spokesperson for Youth Development, has taken aim at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for its failure to acknowledge its economic missteps in the aftermath of the recent elections.

Dr. Ayeh’s comments came in response to a statement by Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adams, who claimed that the NPP had left behind a resilient economy. During a panel discussion on TV3, Dr. Ayeh described such claims as part of a continued pattern of disrespect towards Ghanaians.

Drawing on World Bank reports and key economic indicators, Dr. Ayeh debunked the assertion, highlighting the state of the Ghanaian economy before the COVID-19 pandemic. He pointed out several concerning economic trends, including:

Ghana’s deficit stood at 7.5% prior to the pandemic, an increase from the 6.5% deficit inherited from the NDC in 2016. The country’s debt-to-GDP ratio surged to 70% under the NPP, compared to 56% under the NDC. The Ghana cedi depreciated to GHS 14 before the pandemic, a sharp decline from the 9% depreciation recorded in 2016. National debt soared from GHS 12 billion to GHS 225 billion before the onset of COVID-19.

Dr. Ayeh expressed skepticism over the Finance Minister’s claims, asking, “How can you claim the economy was better before COVID? Is a 70% debt-to-GDP ratio better than 56%? Is GHS 225 billion in debt better than GHS 12 billion?”

He concluded by urging the NPP to take responsibility for its economic policies, asserting that the party’s narrative does not reflect the reality faced by the Ghanaian people.