NDC Youth to protest 10% betting tax

The youth wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has unveiled a sequence of measures aimed at compelling the government to retract the 10% betting tax.

This move is a direct response to what they view as a weighty taxation policy that inequitably affects both the nation’s youth and the wider betting sector.

The implementation of the 10% betting tax, which is part of the government’s endeavor to generate additional revenue, has been met with disapproval and apprehension.

Members of the NDC youth faction assert that this tax disproportionately impacts young Ghanaians who partake in betting for amusement and, in certain instances, as a source of livelihood.

George Opare Addo, the National Youth Organiser of the NDC, conveyed the party’s discontent with the tax through a press release. He stated, “We are resolute in safeguarding the funds that young individuals earn from betting. Through demonstrations, protests, advocacy, and civic participation, we will amplify our voices and insist that the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia Government, tainted by corruption, reverses this decision.”

The statement further outlined their plans: “We are PLANNING to: Stage pickets at the Ministry of Finance and take control of governmental establishments nationwide. Initiate and escalate legal protests across the country, using both conventional and unconventional methods, as a form of opposition.

Motivate young people to directly address government officials, demanding an end to the corruption and indifference displayed by the failed Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration. Additionally, we intend to Occupy Parliament and other government agencies.”