NDC’s 24-Hour Economy Proposal Hailed as Game-Changer for Ghana’s Labour Market

Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, the Minister-Designate for Labour, Jobs, and Employment, has endorsed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) proposed 24-hour economy, describing it as a transformative strategy to boost productivity, generate jobs, and uplift the livelihoods of Ghanaian workers.

Speaking during his parliamentary vetting on Thursday, January 30, Pelpuo outlined the policy’s potential to tackle youth unemployment and improve wage conditions, positioning it as a cornerstone for economic revitalization.

The 24-hour economy, a flagship proposal championed by former President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC, seeks to extend economic activities beyond the conventional 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. workday. By introducing a three-shift system across key sectors, the policy aims to create a framework for round-the-clock operations, maximizing the use of resources and labor.

Pelpuo stressed that the initiative is not merely about extending working hours but about optimizing labor efficiency and ensuring fair compensation for workers. “The 24-hour economy is a policy proposed by President John Dramani Mahama to the people of Ghana,” he stated. “It is a commitment to engage the Ghanaian worker effectively and to improve the 24-hour working arrangement we currently have. The overarching goal is to increase production among our workforce and ensure they are compensated fairly for their efforts.”

The Minister-Designate highlighted the policy’s potential to address critical challenges in Ghana’s labor market, particularly the high rate of youth unemployment. By creating additional shifts, the 24-hour economy could open up thousands of job opportunities, especially for young people seeking entry into the workforce. Pelpuo also emphasized the importance of fair wages, noting that the policy would ensure workers are adequately rewarded for their contributions to extended economic activities.

Critics, however, have raised concerns about the feasibility of implementing such a system, particularly in sectors with limited infrastructure or resources. Questions have also been raised about the potential strain on workers’ well-being, with some fearing that longer or irregular hours could lead to burnout.

In response, Pelpuo assured that the policy would be carefully designed to balance productivity with worker welfare. “This is not about exploiting labor,” he clarified. “It’s about creating a system that works for everyone—businesses, workers, and the economy as a whole. We will ensure that safeguards are in place to protect workers’ rights and well-being.”

The proposal has sparked widespread debate, with supporters praising its potential to modernize Ghana’s economy and critics urging caution. As the government prepares to roll out the policy, all eyes will be on its implementation and impact. For now, Pelpuo’s endorsement has added momentum to the discussion, positioning the 24-hour economy as a key issue in Ghana’s ongoing efforts to address unemployment and drive economic growth.

Whether the policy will deliver on its promises remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: it has already succeeded in putting Ghana’s labor challenges—and potential solutions—firmly in the spotlight.