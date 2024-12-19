NDC’s Abass Nurudeen Accuses Outgoing Education Minister of Misusing Public Funds Amid Political Transition

Abass Nurudeen, the Ashanti Regional Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has raised serious concerns about the alleged misuse of public funds by Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Ghana’s outgoing Minister of Education.

With the political transition underway as President-elect John Dramani Mahama prepares to take office on January 7, 2025, these accusations are fueling growing tensions.

Nurudeen claims that he has received credible information indicating plans to sponsor individuals on business-class trips to the UK for holidays, a move he deems as an abuse of office. “We have been reliably informed about the intentions to sponsor certain individuals on trips to the UK with business class for holidays,” he stated, expressing his outrage over what he believes to be a clear misuse of public resources.

He went further to call the actions, if proven true, a betrayal of the trust Ghanaians have placed in public officials. “These actions, if true, represent a blatant abuse of office, a misuse of public funds, and a betrayal of the trust Ghanaians placed in you,” Abass asserted.

The accusations, which target Dr. Adutwum, come at a crucial juncture in the political landscape as the NDC prepares to take over governance. Abass reminded government officials of their ethical responsibilities, emphasizing that their positions should serve the public good and not personal or political interests. “Let me remind you that your position is a public trust, not a personal privilege. Your primary duty is to serve the people of Ghana, not to advance personal or political interests,” he said.

These allegations are not only raising concerns within the NDC but also reflecting broader frustrations regarding the outgoing government’s conduct as Ghana approaches a change in leadership. With the NDC vowing to restore integrity and transparency once in power, these accusations are adding to the tension surrounding the political transition.