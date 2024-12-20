NDC’s Abraham Amaliba Slams Jean Mensa Over Rejection of Parliamentary Results

Abraham Amaliba, the Director of Conflict Resolution for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has strongly criticized the Electoral Commission (EC) and its Chairperson, Jean Mensa, following her decision to reject the parliamentary results from nine constituencies.

In a panel discussion on TV3’s New Day, Amaliba referred to Mensa as “incorrigible” after she announced the EC’s decision to disregard the results of constituencies, which included Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Ahafo Ano South West, Ahafo Ano North, Obuasi East, Dome-Kwabenya, Okaikwei Central, Ablekuma North, Tema Central, and Techiman South. He questioned Mensa’s actions, claiming that once election results are declared, the EC’s role in the process is essentially concluded, and any disputes should be resolved through the courts.

“Jean Mensah is becoming incorrigible because she refuses to change. She behaves like a leopard that cannot change its spots,” Amaliba stated, expressing frustration over her handling of the situation. He further argued that Mensa had no legal authority to unilaterally reject the results and demanded clarification on the legal grounds for her decision.

“The laws governing the electoral process are clear. Under what law did Jean Mensah hold a press conference to announce that she would not uphold results that had already been collated and declared?” Amaliba questioned.

On December 7, 2024, during the general elections, the EC had been tasked with managing the parliamentary results from the aforementioned constituencies. However, during a press conference, Mensa explained that the collation process in these areas had been disrupted due to disturbances caused by political party supporters, preventing the completion of the process.

Amaliba’s comments highlight the growing tension between the NDC and the Electoral Commission, with the NDC questioning the integrity and transparency of the electoral process.