NDC’s Beatrice Annan Calls for Calm Amid Electoral Tensions, Reassures Supporters

Beatrice Annan, a prominent member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged party supporters to remain calm, assuring them that the NDC has a clear plan in place in response to the recent Electoral Commission declaration.

Annan’s comments came during a panel discussion on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana following the EC’s announcement of 7 out of 9 parliamentary seats being allocated to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after a coalition.

Annan addressed concerns raised by NDC supporters, many of whom reached out for clarification amid growing uncertainty. “I have received numerous calls, messages, and even threats from NDC supporters seeking clarity on the situation. To our supporters and all Ghanaians who voted for us, I want to assure you that the NDC knows exactly what we are doing,” she stated, reinforcing the party’s resolve.

She also alluded to comments made by various NPP figures, including Lord Commey, Bryan Acheampong, and President Nana Addo, who had previously hinted at a reluctance to hand over power to the NDC. Annan noted that these individuals, who once boasted of an unwavering hold on power, have now “lowered their shoulders,” signaling a shift in the political atmosphere.

Concluding her remarks, Annan emphasized that the NDC’s leadership is prepared with a well-structured plan and urged the party’s supporters to trust in their strategy moving forward.