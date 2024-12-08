NDC’s Blay Nyameke Armah Defeats Sekondi MP Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer in 2024 Election

Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer, the Member of Parliament for Sekondi in the Western Region, has been ousted from his seat by Blay Nyameke Armah of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 elections.

According to the certified results from the Electoral Commission, Egyapa Mercer received 1,084 votes, representing 42.94% of the total valid votes, while his challenger, Armah, secured a decisive 14,558 votes, or 56.40%.

A total of 25,813 votes were cast in the constituency, with 171 ballots rejected. Egyapa Mercer, who had represented Sekondi since 2017, was aiming for a third term in office. In the 2016 election, he won with 16,839 votes, securing 59.47% of the vote against Emmanuel Assifuah of the NDC and other candidates from smaller political parties.

This defeat marks a significant shift in the political landscape of Sekondi, with Blay Nyameke Armah emerging victorious in what has been a closely watched contest.