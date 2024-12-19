NDC’s Dr. Edward Omane Boamah Slams EC Chair Jean Mensa Over Press Conference Comments

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has vehemently reacted to comments made by Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), during a press conference on December 19.

In a Facebook post shortly after the media encounter, Dr. Omane Boamah accused Mensa of being unduly influenced by the New Patriotic Party (NPP), alleging that her actions were intended to dilute the NDC’s significant 2/3 majority in the elections. He dismissed the press conference as “useless” and warned the EC Chair not to “tempt us beyond our endurance,” stressing that the NDC was serious in its demands.

One of the key points of contention for Dr. Omane Boamah was the EC’s refusal to provide pink sheets for constituencies where declarations had not yet been made. He insisted that the Electoral Commission must supply these documents to prove the NDC’s victory.

Furthermore, Dr. Omane Boamah expressed frustration over Jean Mensa’s reluctance to convene an emergency Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting, suggesting that her avoidance of the meeting was an attempt to evade pressing questions. This only served to escalate the ongoing tensions between the NDC and the EC.

In the press conference, the EC addressed its decision to relocate collation centres for 12 constituencies to the National Police Training School (NPTS), citing recommendations from the Ghana Police Service. The EC stated that the move was a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of its staff and maintain the integrity of the electoral process amidst growing security threats and disruptions.