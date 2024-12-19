NDC’s Dr. Sammy Ayeh Questions Finance Minister’s Claims of a Resilient Economy

Dr. Sammy Ayeh, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) spokesperson for Youth Development, has expressed skepticism over Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam’s recent assertion that Ghana is leaving behind a resilient economy.

During a panel discussion on TV3’s NewDay, Dr. Ayeh criticized the outgoing government’s handling of critical financial obligations, particularly in relation to its debt repayment and pensioners’ entitlements.

One of the central issues raised by Dr. Ayeh was the government’s failure to meet its financial commitments, undermining the claims of an economic recovery. He pointed to the ongoing protests by pensioners, many in their 60s, 70s, and 80s, who have not received their entitlements after enduring “haircuts” on their investments. “In the history of this country, old people in their 60s, 70s, and even 80s demonstrated against the government over their unpaid monies,” Dr. Ayeh remarked, stressing that the government’s neglect of these basic financial responsibilities undermines any claims of economic success.

While Dr. Ayeh decried the government’s focus on self-congratulation, he emphasized that these unresolved issues speak volumes about the administration’s failure to address the needs of its citizens. “Instead of you to pay these people, you come on TV and applaud yourselves for supposedly leaving a resilient economy,” he said.

On the other hand, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, in his final address as Finance Minister on December 17, 2024, provided a more optimistic picture of the economy. He highlighted several achievements, including the growth of international reserves to $8 billion, economic growth averaging 6.3% in 2024, a reduction in inflation from 54% to 23%, and a recent reduction in Ghana’s debt burden. Dr. Adam also emphasized the improved access to credit for businesses and a favorable trade surplus.

While both sides present contrasting views of Ghana’s economic status, Dr. Ayeh’s concerns suggest that many Ghanaians remain dissatisfied with the government’s handling of key financial issues, questioning whether the country’s economic recovery has truly reached all segments of society.