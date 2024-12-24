NDC’s Edudzi Tamakloe Refutes Claims of Coercion in Tema Central Election

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Director of Legal Affairs, Lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe, has firmly dismissed accusations made by Kofi Tonto, an aide to Dr. Bawumia, who alleged that the Returning Officer for Tema Central was coerced into making an illegal declaration favoring the NDC.

Speaking on TV3 during a panel discussion, Tamakloe vehemently rejected Tonto’s claims that the Returning Officer, who had reportedly written to the NDC headquarters saying she had been threatened, was under duress. “The Returning Officer for Tema Central was not a woman, and it is impossible that a lady was coerced in this manner,” Tamakloe stated, clarifying that the officer in question was Akwasi Brobbey.

Tamakloe further explained that the letter addressed to the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensah, was not authored by the Returning Officer but by the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey. He criticized Ashitey for engaging the EC in such a manner, asserting that the Tema Metro chief had no authority to write to the Commission on the matter.

In his defense of several NDC members, including Sam George, Hanna Bissiw, Malik Basintale, and Dafeamekpor, Tamakloe clarified that their visit to the regional coalition center was in response to the presence of notable NPP figures, including Afenyo Markin, Frank Davis, Fred Oware, and Peter Mac-Manu, in the same area.