NDC’s Fifi Kwetey Warns of Accountability for Electoral Malpractices After January 7

Fifi Kwetey, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has issued a stern warning that electoral malpractices will not be overlooked and will face repercussions once power transitions on January 7.

In a brief statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Kwetey emphasized that those involved in election irregularities will be held accountable, with the post reading, “Electoral crimes have no expiry date. After January 7, the time of reckoning will come.”

This statement comes amid the ongoing re-collation of results in nine contested constituencies. The Electoral Commission (EC) has begun the process at its regional office in Accra, successfully declaring results in seven constituencies, all in favor of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). The constituencies include Ahafo Ano North, Techiman South, Ahafo Ano South West, Nsawam Adoagyiri, Obuasi East, Okaikwei Central, and Tema Central.

Kwetey’s remarks signal the NDC’s intention to continue pursuing justice for what it perceives as electoral misconduct, extending its efforts well beyond the immediate aftermath of the elections.

