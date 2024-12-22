NDC’s Fifi Kwetey Warns of Accountability for Electoral Malpractices After January 7

Fifi Kwetey, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has issued a stern warning that electoral malpractices will not be overlooked and will face repercussions once power transitions on January 7.

In a brief statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Kwetey emphasized that those involved in election irregularities will be held accountable, with the post reading, “Electoral crimes have no expiry date. After January 7, the time of reckoning will come.”