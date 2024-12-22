NDC’s Fifi Kwetey Warns of Accountability for Electoral Malpractices After January 7

This statement comes amid the ongoing re-collation of results in nine contested constituencies. The Electoral Commission (EC) has begun the process at its regional office in Accra, successfully declaring results in seven constituencies, all in favor of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). The constituencies include Ahafo Ano North, Techiman South, Ahafo Ano South West, Nsawam Adoagyiri, Obuasi East, Okaikwei Central, and Tema Central.
Kwetey’s remarks signal the NDC’s intention to continue pursuing justice for what it perceives as electoral misconduct, extending its efforts well beyond the immediate aftermath of the elections.