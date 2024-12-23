NDC’s George Opare Addo Reflects on Lessons from 2024 Election Defeat, Urges Vigilance in Protecting Votes

George Opare Addo, the National Youth Organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has shared key lessons learned from the NPP’s defeat in the 2024 elections, emphasizing the importance of not taking the Ghanaian electorate for granted.

In a recent social media post, Opare Addo conveyed that the results should serve as a strong warning to politicians across the country.

He underscored that one of the major takeaways from the historic election was the critical need to respect the will of the people, stating, “You take Ghanaians for granted at your own risk and that includes failing to protect their votes.” Opare Addo reaffirmed that the NDC went to great lengths to expose alleged rigging attempts by the New Patriotic Party (NPP), ensuring every vote was safeguarded. “We shall not relent on this duty. Every vote shall be protected,” he vowed.

The NDC Youth Organizer further stressed the significance of the mandate the party had received from the people of Ghana, particularly from the youth. He highlighted that the overwhelming support demonstrated the public’s desire for a supermajority in Parliament to begin the process of addressing the country’s challenges.

“This resounding mandate reveals how young people understand that we can only begin and undo the extent of harm, damage, thievery, and destruction done to our dear country through a super majority in Parliament,” Opare Addo remarked. He called on the NDC to remain vigilant in guarding the mandate to ensure it aligns with the wishes of the people, emphasizing the duty to protect the democratic process in the interest of the nation.