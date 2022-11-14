NDC’s Greater Manchester UK branch swears in new executives

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) branch of Greater Manchester in the United Kingdom over the weekend swore in newly elected executives.

The colourful event produced: Mr Emmanuel Yeboah as Chairman, Mr Francis Aweso as the Secretary and Mr David Kofi Dadzi as the Treasurer.

Others were Mr Gabriel Dwomoh for Communications, Dr Christopher Acquaye as Organiser, Mr Christian Aboagye as the Youth Organiser and Madam Adelaide Manu as the Women’s Organiser.

The branch chairman, Mr Yeboah, addressing the party faithfuls at the ceremony, reiterated the need to rally all party members together towards achieving the goal of kicking out the Nana Addo-Bawumia government that has brought untold hardship onto the good people of Ghana.

Though he acknowledged the global economic challenges at the moment, he said the reckless borrowings coupled with unprecedented corruption and the gross display of incompetence has made Ghana attain this unenviable position of negative ratings by almost all rating agencies across the globe.

The Communication Officer, Mr Dwomoh, intimated that the branch is poised to support the party to win 2024 elections.

He also thanked all party members who were present at the ceremony and also admonished all party sympathizers to be the disciples of the good works of the NDC that saw the construction of Terminal 3, Atuabo Gas Plant, University of Ghana Medical Centre, Greater Accra Regional Hospital, over 1000 CHPS compounds, E blocks and several other developmental projects.

Madam Adelaide Manu, representing the Women’s Wing of the branch, prayed for God’s intervention to rescue the country for the grips of “super incompetent and corrupt” government of Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia.

She expressed the frustrations families are going through since their remittances have been rendered useless due to high inflation and cost of living.

The event ended with party songs and cheers from members, signaling their preparedness towards elections 2024.

—