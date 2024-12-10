NDC’s Joycelyn Tetteh Retains North Dayi Seat in Convincing Victory Over NPP’s Edmund Attah Kudjoh

In a resounding affirmation of her political dominance, Joycelyn Tetteh of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has successfully retained her parliamentary seat in the North Dayi Constituency, decisively defeating Edmund Attah Kudjoh of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections.

Tetteh’s victory was overwhelming, securing 12,778 votes — a commanding 72.13% of the total vote share. This dwarfed Attah Kudjoh’s 4,722 votes (26.65%) and the Liberal Party of Ghana’s (LPG) Gloria Yayra Agbenorto, who garnered only 134 votes (0.76%). The total number of valid votes cast was 17,715.

The election, widely viewed as a critical contest in the Volta Region, saw significant efforts from the government to bolster the NPP candidate. Herbert Krapa, the Minister of Energy and a native of North Dayi, led a high-profile campaign, offering donations of household goods, including sewing machines, fridges, streetlights, and blenders, to sway voters in favor of Attah Kudjoh. Despite these extensive resources and personal efforts, the NPP candidate failed to make a significant impact, underscoring the entrenched influence of the NDC in the constituency.

Local reports suggest that the NPP’s campaign relied heavily on material incentives and government-backed investments, yet the electorate appeared unmoved by these tactics. Instead, voters favored Tetteh’s long-standing commitment to the constituency, with a focus on education, youth empowerment, and infrastructure development. Her track record and connection to the community seemed to resonate deeply with the people of North Dayi, enabling her to secure another term in office.

Joycelyn Tetteh, who has represented North Dayi since 2016, spoke to her jubilant supporters after the results were announced, expressing her gratitude and reaffirming her commitment to furthering the constituency’s development. “This victory is for the people of North Dayi. It is a testament to our collective resolve to prioritize progress over empty promises,” she said.

Tetteh’s convincing win highlights the continuing dominance of the NDC in the region, despite the NPP’s substantial campaigning efforts. The defeat of Edmund Attah Kudjoh is a significant setback for the NPP, particularly given the high-profile involvement of senior party figures and the resources poured into the race.

With this decisive victory, Joycelyn Tetteh further solidifies her position as a key political figure in the Volta Region, ensuring that North Dayi remains a stronghold of the National Democratic Congress.